Protest in Bengaluru as Amul versus Nandini row intensifies

Amid the ongoing row over dairy cooperative Amul's presence in Karnataka, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised protests in Bengaluru opposing the sale of Amul milk and encouraging the use of Nandini products in Karnataka, according to ANI.

The police have detained protesting workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in Bengaluru.

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of unleashing a "misinformation campaign".

Also Read — Amul not entering Karnataka, says BJP IT chief amid row

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike protests to oppose the sale of Amul milk in Karnataka & encourage Nandini products. pic.twitter.com/LQThDsaswY — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

"Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. KMF's turnover went up by (Rs) 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at (Rs) 25,000 crore, of which (Rs) 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka," BJP IT department headed Amit Malviya tweeted.

His tweets came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Amul's announcement of its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market.

With Modi visiting the state on Sunday, the former Karnataka chief minister asked if the purpose of his trip was "to loot the state".

Malviya said, "There is a reason why India doesn't TRUST Congress. They LIE! Latest being the misinformation campaign that Karnataka Milk Federation, which owns Nandini, is going to merge with Amul."

The BJP has done far more to strengthen KMF and make Nandini a global brand.

(With inputs from PTI)

