PES suicide: Demand for suspension of those responsible

Protesters ask varsity to suspend officials responsible for student’s death

Protesters accused the university of attempting to launch a 'We love PES University' to portray the college positively.

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 24 2023, 01:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 02:33 ist
Parents and students during the protest at Freedom Park on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Protesters who gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday to support the family of Aditya Prabhu, the 19-year-old student who died by suicide, have demanded immediate action against PES University (PESU) authorities.

The crowd, including students from other colleges, held placards condemning the varsity, urging it to publicly identify and suspend all officials involved in the incident that led to Aditya’s death on July 17. 

Aditya’s family has requested the state education department to take up an independent investigation into his case and allegations of students being mistreated at the university in the past.

They are also appealing to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a nationwide committee to create strict policies prioritising and protecting students’ well-being during vulnerable situations.

Protesters accused the university of attempting to launch a “We love PES University” to portray the college positively.

Social media  

Social media influencer Dushyant Dubey, known as St Broseph, intervened to help Aditya’s family present their three demands in the aftermath of the incident.

Aditya’s mother Asha Prabhu tearfully remembered his cheerful and spiritual nature, questioning the university’s treatment of him as a criminal for alleged cheating.

Aditya’s family donated his eyes and expressed hope that he would see justice being served “with his very own eyes”. 

Attendees honoured Aditya with flowers and observed a minute of silence in his memory. The family is scheduled to meet with Dr MC Sudhakar, the state education minister, to press for action.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 