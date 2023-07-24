Protesters ask varsity to suspend officials responsible for student’s death

Protesters who gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday to support the family of Aditya Prabhu, the 19-year-old student who died by suicide, have demanded immediate action against PES University (PESU) authorities.

The crowd, including students from other colleges, held placards condemning the varsity, urging it to publicly identify and suspend all officials involved in the incident that led to Aditya’s death on July 17.

Aditya’s family has requested the state education department to take up an independent investigation into his case and allegations of students being mistreated at the university in the past.

They are also appealing to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a nationwide committee to create strict policies prioritising and protecting students’ well-being during vulnerable situations.

Protesters accused the university of attempting to launch a “We love PES University” to portray the college positively.

Social media

Social media influencer Dushyant Dubey, known as St Broseph, intervened to help Aditya’s family present their three demands in the aftermath of the incident.

Aditya’s mother Asha Prabhu tearfully remembered his cheerful and spiritual nature, questioning the university’s treatment of him as a criminal for alleged cheating.

Aditya’s family donated his eyes and expressed hope that he would see justice being served “with his very own eyes”.

Attendees honoured Aditya with flowers and observed a minute of silence in his memory. The family is scheduled to meet with Dr MC Sudhakar, the state education minister, to press for action.