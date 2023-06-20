Proximity, instigation crucial in abetment to suicide: HC

For the offence of abetment to suicide, there must be a proximate positive act of instigation that drives a person to commit suicide, the high court has said.

The court made this statement while quashing proceedings under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against a couple.

Also Read | K'taka HC quashes case against Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for Covid-19 rule violation

The complainant in the case is the elder brother of one of the petitioners. His 33-year-old son died by suicide on November 23, 2021. The death note alleged that the petitioner couple had cornered him near the BBMP office in October 2021 and threatened to harm his parents. The complainant claimed that this led his son to take the extreme step.

The petitioners approached the high court after the Pulakeshinagar police filed a charge sheet under IPC Section 306. They argued that there was no proximate connection between their actions and the death, even if the allegation of chiding the deceased over a property dispute is considered true.

The complainant contended that since the police had already filed the charge sheet, the trial should proceed.

Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that due to ongoing litigations between the two families and the time gap between the abuse in October and the suicide on November 23, 2021, there was no proximity or instigation evident in the case. The court also noted that crucial ingredients were missing in the present case.

“As observed by the apex court in the aforesaid cases, if the ingredients of Section 107 of the IPC are completely absent, no offence under Section 306 can even be proved,” the court said. “It is, therefore, in a given case this court has to step in, in exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 482 of the CrPC and obliterate those proceedings which would, on the face of it, be abuse of the process of law and result in miscarriage of justice.”