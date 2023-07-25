PRR project: DKS to meet farmers on July 31

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he will meet farmers whose land is notified for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project on July 31.

He assured this after meeting a group of farmers at his residence, who requested compensation as per the 2013 Act or drop the project entirely.

The farmers opposed compensation based on the BDA Act, citing prevailing land values ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 14 crore per acre.

The BDA had issued a preliminary notification to acquire 1,818 acres of land in 2005-06 and completed the final notification in 2007. Another 750 acres had been notified for the missing link, toll plaza, and integration with NICE Road.

The project has been encountering delays due to its high implementation cost.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting with Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials on the PRR project, during which they presented funding options, including tolled roads.

In the meeting, Shivakumar also inquired about the ongoing Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project and the now-shelved Intermediate Ring Road. He expressed interest in studying the alignment as the PRR project passes through Kanakapura Road.

The Bengaluru Development Minister is expected to hold another round of meeting with BDA officials before meeting the farmers.