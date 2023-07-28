PRR project: Farmers' meeting on Monday

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will hold a grievance redressal meeting on July 31 with farmers whose land has been notified for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 11 am, will be held at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Palace Road, Ambedkar Veedhi.

The office of the DyCM has requested farmers to attend the meeting and express their concerns.