PRR project: Farmers' meeting on Monday

The office of the DyCM has requested farmers to attend the meeting and express their concerns. 

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 01:54 ist
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will hold a grievance redressal meeting on July 31 with farmers whose land has been notified for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 11 am, will be held at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Palace Road, Ambedkar Veedhi. 

The office of the DyCM has requested farmers to attend the meeting and express their concerns. 

Bengaluru
D K Shivakumar
Peripheral Ring Road

