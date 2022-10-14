PSI scam: Constable who stood 6th among KK examinees held

The CID on Thursday arrested a head constable for involvement in the police sub-inspector (PSI) scam.

Lakkappa, posted at the HAL police station in eastern Bengaluru, had taken the PSI exam at a centre in Ramamurthy Nagar on October 3, 2021. The CID believes Lakkappa used a Bluetooth device while marking answers on the OMR sheet.

He scored 21.5 marks in Paper-I (Essay, Translation and Comprehension) and 135 marks in Paper-II (General Studies). Thus, he scored 156.5 out of 200 marks, securing the sixth rank among candidates from Kalyana Karnataka.

The CID arrested two more successful candidates — Sindagi native Srishaila Biradar and Dharwad native Shrimant Satpure. Both are accused of using Bluetooth devices during the exam.

Biradar secured the 57th rank in the provisional selection list, while Satpure stood 63rd. Biradar scored 35.5 marks in Paper-I and 108.75 marks in Paper-II. Satpure’s scores were 16.5 (Paper-I) and 127.5 (Paper-II).

CID sources said the three candidates took help from the prime accused, Rudragouda D Patil, to use the Bluetooth devices and paid them lakhs in bribes.

The CID is preparing to file separate FIRs against the candidates in the police stations in whose jurisdiction their exam centres are located.