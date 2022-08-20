Public airs grievances to BBMP chief

At least ten grievances were raised before the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday when he visited Mahadevapura Zonal office to review various works. Illegal flexes and dumping of garbage in public places were the important complaints that were raised.
After a resident complained of waste segregation below Benniganahalli flyover, Girinath directed BBMP engineers to inspect and review the work. Poor condition of roads and stray dog menace in KR Puram were also highlighted during the commissioner’s visit.
