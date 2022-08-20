Public airs grievances to BBMP chief

Public airs grievances to BBMP chief

Illegal flexes and dumping of garbage in public places were the important complaints that were raised

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 20 2022, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 03:54 ist
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. Credit: DH Photo

At least ten grievances were raised before the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday when he visited Mahadevapura Zonal office to review various works. Illegal flexes and dumping of garbage in public places were the important complaints that were raised. 

After a resident complained of waste segregation below Benniganahalli flyover, Girinath directed BBMP engineers to inspect and review the work. Poor condition of roads and stray dog menace in KR Puram were also highlighted during the commissioner’s visit. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The world failed Afghans

The world failed Afghans

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

 