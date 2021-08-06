Public consultation over tree-felling for metro a farce, say activists

Citizen involvement in the environmental impact assessment of metro projects has been jeopardised in the confusion created by officials and defeats the efforts at transparency, civil society members said.

Between April 30 and July 28, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike forest cell and Karnataka Forest Department together notified eight different proposals for tree clearances to two key metro projects — Silk Board-KR Puram (Phase 2A) and Kasturi Nagar-Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B).

A BBMP official attributed the multiple notices to different jurisdictions. “Roadside trees are notified by the BBMP wing and the trees on private land being acquired to build a track, station or depot infrastructure are notified by the forest department,” he said.

The official admitted that a lack of project overview has made it challenging, especially for the public, to have an opinion on the tree removals. “It is left to the metro authorities to look into the issue,” he added.

Activists, including Dattatraya T Devare, have petitioned against piecemeal proposals for tree clearing by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) earlier. However, authorities have been citing technicalities and changes in the project for the multiple notices.

Rajani Santosh of Growthwatch has written to the BMRCL, the BBMP and the Forest Department questioning the “worrying pattern” of splitting metro projects.

“It seems to us that there is really no intent to receive any meaningful communication from anyone,” she said, adding that the notifications are a mere attempt to create an appearance of following the due procedure.

She said authorities should restart public hearings for metro projects instead of consulting via written communication.

“A notice in a newspaper asking for suggestions through email and post is only meant for people who can read and write. How will it cater to street vendors and other locals who cannot read and write? How is this justice to the local poor... the ones who stand under the trees for shade while waiting for a bus or their shared auto?” Rajani said.

