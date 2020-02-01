Public hearing on redeveloping Cubbon Park

The horticulture department has called a public hearing on Sunday to take suggestions on the redevelopment of Cubbon Park, planned by the Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL).

The work includes construction of footpaths, a cycling track, jogging tracks, lane markings, and rejuvenation of the pond and adjoining feeder channels.

While documents indicate that the project would not disturb the natural landscape, activists and walkers’ associations have decided to keep a close watch on the proceedings.

The public hearing will begin at 9 am on Sunday at Cubbon Park’s band stand area.