Public transport can’t abandon disabled persons: Experts

Comprehensive and inclusive public transport solutions are crucial for India which is ageing fast with nearly half the population set to be above the age of 50 years by 2050 and pollution will increase the number of people affected by disabilities, experts said on Saturday.

At a panel discussion organised by Rotary Bangalore Abilities, experts and activists noted that any more delay in making the transport systems inclusive will only compound the existing problems.

“Accessibility to the public transport is not a problem limited to persons with disabilities. Poor infrastructure like narrow and broken footpaths, potholed roads and unsafe roads make even youngsters avoid public transport. We can only imagine the condition of those with disabilities,” said motivational speaker Praveen Kumar, calling for increasing awareness on disability rights in the society.

K V Mohan Kumar, global ambassador of Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation, noted that 75% of the persons with disabilities live in rural India and have no way to access the help available through non government organisations.

“About 15 years ago, a person had to travel 1,500 km to get a prosthetic hand. It has now come down to 100-150 km. Rotary’s collaborative approach has enabled to us take the help to interior India,” he said.

George Sebastian of EnAble India called upon the differently-abled persons to demand their rights. “In Chennai, the wheelchair lifting mechanism of buses were stuck because they were not utilised. There is a need to demand and also to utilise the services,”

he said.

Rotarian Elizabeth Cherian welcomed the BMTC’s move to add a wheelchair lifting facility in its 300 electric buses and stressed the need to make all public transport inclusive.

Earlier, K S Latha Kumari, Director of the Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, said education and rehabilitation of the persons with disability were the essential steps for providing social security.

“Differently abled people have many barriers. Transport is just one of them,” she noted, speaking about the need to make all sectors inclusive.

Earlier, Uday Bodhankar and Yashwant Patil of Commonwealth Association for Health and Disability said there was an urgent need to translate the positive talk into action.