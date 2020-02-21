PublicEye app records 150% rise in reporting traffic violations

PublicEye, an app that lets citizens report traffic violations to the police, recorded a 150% increase in complaints in 2019 compared to the previous year. The daily average was 417, a big jump from 166 in 2018. Most complaints were linked to riding without a helmet.

“The app effectively captures traffic violations and actively supports the Bengaluru Traffic Police. Data highlights that the average complaints posted every day on the app has seen a steady rise over the years. This is a clear testimony to a rise in active citizenship,” notes B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Quick resolution of complaints by the police is encouraging citizens to become more vigilant and report violations. “PublicEye now has more user-friendly features. For instance, multiple, simultaneous violations can be reported through one picture, making it convenient for reporting.”

The maximum number of complaints were reported from the Shantalanagar. In all, 14,092 complaints were recorded from 2015 to 2019. Most complaints were related to ‘riding without a helmet.’ Bellanduru stood second in the list with 11,504 complaints, a majority of which were about ‘One Way/No Entry’.

Koramangala was third with 10,293 complaints and ‘Riding without a helmet’ was again the most common complaint reported.

Since its launch, PublicEye has aggregated a total of 1,26,099 app downloads with 24,222 active users and a total of 3,28,441 complaints. Of these, 2,27,391 complaints have been effectively resolved in the past 4 years, according to the city traffic police.

Riding without a helmet, No Parking and Parking on the Footpath constitute 55.3% of the total complaints that are reported on the app.

How the app operates

The easy interface of PublicEye encourages citizens to report violations. The citizen has to just follow three steps - ‘Aim’, ‘Click’ and ‘Send’ and the violation gets recorded. The city traffic police go through each complaint, and if the violation and the vehicle registration details are captured clearly, the violator is booked.