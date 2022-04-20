PUC exams: Photocopy, cyber centres near colleges to stay shut

PUC exams: Photocopy centres near colleges to stay shut

Violators will face necessary action

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Apr 20 2022, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 02:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders for the PUC exams, which will be held from April 21 to May 18.

Photocopy (Xerox) centres/cyber cafes or other stores offering computer services located within 200 metres of educational institutions across the city should stay closed between 9 am and 1.30 pm on the days of the exam. The assembly of four or more people will also be banned within that area.

The Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner had requested the police commissioner to impose the prohibitory orders and close photocopy centres/cyber cafes within 200 metres of educational institutions to ensure malpractice-free examinations.

Violators will face necessary action, Pant added.

Bengaluru
examinations
shops
Colleges

