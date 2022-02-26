Pulse polio drive in Bengaluru from Feb 27 to March 3

The BBMP has started preparing for the National Pulse Polio Programme and mobilised over 15,000 staff to immunise more than 10 lakh children aged under five.
The drive will run from February 27 and March 3.
The BBMP has set up 3,404 booths at primary health centres, anganwadis, markets, hospitals, schools and other places that see high footfall, besides deploying 345 mobile teams, so that every eligible child is inoculated. Special teams have been deployed to immunise children of slum dwellers and migrant workers. Call 1533 to locate the nearest pulse polio booth.
