Purple Line metro services to be hit on Saturday night

Namma Metro services between Byappanahalli and MG Road will be suspended from 9.30 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday.
The last train running the full stretch of the Purple Line will leave Kengeri at 9 pm and from Byappanahlli at 9.30 pm. During the remaining operation time, trains will run between MG Road and Kengeri only.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited civil maintenance works between Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Metro Stations as the reason for the suspension of the trains. Normal timings will be restored on Sunday, the corporation said.
Metro train services on Green Line will remain unaffected.
