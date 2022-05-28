Purple line namma metro services to be disrupted: See details

Namma Metro operations between MG Road and Baiyyappanahalli will be disrupted from 9.30 pm on Saturday.
In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited maintenance activities on the stretch for the curtailment of the services.
As a result, metro trains will be running only between MG Road and Kengeri after 9.30 pm till the full service is restored at 7 am on Sunday.
On Saturday, the last full-service train to Baiyyappanahalli will leave from Kengeri at 8.40 pm. From Baiyyappanahalli, the last train will leave for Kengeri at 9.10 pm. Subsequent trains will be terminated at MG Road.
Services on the Green Line will remain unaffected.
