Quack goes missing after woman found dead in his house

A 55-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the house of a quack in northern Bengaluru on Thursday evening, police said.

The quack has gone absconding, and gold jewellery that the deceased had on her person is missing.

Siddamma left her home in Kattigenahalli, Yelahanka, around 8:30 am, saying she would go to the newly constructed house of her daughter. When she didn’t return until 4:30 pm, her daughter-in-law called up her husband and the woman’s son Devaraja and informed him about her disappearance.

Even as the family was looking for her, neighbours brought the news that she had been found dead at the house of a so-called ayurvedic practitioner named Saleem.

When the family rushed to Saleem’s house located near Doddamma Temple in Kattigenahalli, they were stunned to find Siddamma lying lifeless on a bed. There were injury marks on the neck, hands and legs.

A pair of gold earrings and chain that she had on her person, as well as her mobile phone, were also missing. And on top of it all, there was no trace of the quack.

Devaraja lodged a police complaint against Saleem.

Police have found out that Saleem is from Bihar and is said to have married a woman from Raichur. Some people said the couple wasn’t married but lived together.

Saleem worked as a mason years ago and has been living in Kattigenahalli for the past 20 years, practising Ayurveda without a licence.

Siddamma had been consulting him for the past six months for diabetes, blood pressure and other health problems.

It’s alleged that she had given him a hand loan but the police is to confirm it.

A source said that Siddamma had gone to Saleem’s house to demand the repayment. But an argument broke out between them, he killed her and escaped, the source added.

Police say they have got some major leads on Saleem and are sure of tracking him down soon.

