Quality education path to successful career: Gehlot

About 174 students graduated from St Joseph's Institute of Management at its 25th convocation held in the city recently. Twelve students received medals and certificates from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Speaking at the convocation, Gehlot urged the youth to join hands to strengthen the country and build a better society. "I am sure that the quality of education and strong moral foundation will lead to a successful career and make your life worthwhile. The new National Education Policy-2020 has been implemented, in which provision has been made to give priority to local language and sports."
Talking about Indian athletes who had performed well at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, he called upon the students to pursue education and sports with equal fervour.
