Question mark on Covaxin for pregnant women after WHO note

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) assertion that available data is too insufficient to assess the safety or efficacy of Covaxin in pregnant women poses some questions to health authorities as well as doctors here in Bengaluru.

The WHO made the observation on November 3 while issuing an emergency use listing to Covaxin.

80 per cent, or 5,700, out of the 7,600 pregnant women who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in BBMP limits have received Covaxin, the India-made vaccine. Covishield was given to just 1,800 of them.

Dr Shobha Sudershan, Maternal Health Officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said there was no reason to panic because no AEFIs (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) had been reported yet in pregnant women who received Covaxin.

While Vani Vilas Hospital has so far vaccinated 697 pregnant women, 80 per cent of whom were jabbed with Covaxin, HSIS Gosha Hospital used only Covishield to vaccinate 1,060 pregnant mothers.

“Most women at Vani Vilas have been given Covaxin so that we can complete their vaccination in 28 days. With Covishield, they have to wait for 84 days through their pregnancy or have one dose when they’re pregnant and the other after they’ve delivered,” Dr Shobha added.

Explaining the process, she said patients are registered with details showing if they had high-risk pregnancy. A gynaecologist will examine and give approval for vaccination if no complications are found.

The Bangalore Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology is yet undecided over recommending only Covishield to pregnant women. Its president Dr Padmini Prasad said they should discuss the issue with the parent body, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

“From vaccinating thousands of pregnant women, we haven’t encountered any serious problems (with Covaxin). It may need bigger studies,” Dr Padmini said.

Recommending Covaxin or Covishield to pregnant women needs to be discussed considering the supplies, she added. The FOGSI must recommend the vaccine and set out clear guidelines since there should be a unanimous agreement, she said.

“The WHO revelations came only now and collective opinions of gynaecologists must be taken,” Dr Padmini said. “We must also discuss if a booster shot with Covishield for those pregnant women who received two doses of Covaxin is required.”

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Thrilok Chandra said both vaccine brands were available at all 33 government facilities where pregnant women are vaccinated.

“We’re waiting for the government of India to clarify about change in guidelines on vaccinating pregnant women with Covaxin after the WHO’s revelation (that there is no conclusive proof of vaccine safety),” Chandra said. “We’ve to check for adverse outcomes in pregnancy or in delivery when vaccinated with Covaxin. Women can choose which brand they want.”

