R Ashoka’s promise: No city lake will breach in future

Several leaders of the ruling party visited localities around Hulimavu Lake on Monday and promised that there won’t another lake breach in the city.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Housing Minister V Somanna and Bangalore South parliamentarian L S Tejasvi Surya pledged tough action against those responsible for the breach of the Hulimavu Lake bund on Sunday. The promise was made after speculation that the lake breach was an act of sabotage.

Ashoka assured that such incidents will not recur in Bengaluru and directed the police to nab the culprits at the earliest. “There is a dispute about the management of the lake and there is also a lack of coordination among government agencies. All the lakes will be brought under the BBMP. We will also appoint marshals and private security guards to check trespassers,” he said.

Asked about the extent of the damage, the minister said revenue officials were still assessing the damage and promised a report soon.

Both Somanna and Surya pledged government help to rebuild the houses of the flood-affected people.

Surya directed Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy to survey the encroachments on the lake and the connecting stormwater drains. “There are rumours of encroachment. Once the survey report comes, the encroachers will be evicted mercilessly,” he said.