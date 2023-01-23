R-Day: Tricolour to be unfurled at Chamarajapet Idgah Maidan

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday said that the state government was all set to celebrate Republic Day at Chamarajapet Idgah Maidan in the city.

Following a dispute over the ownership of the grounds between the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the wakf board, the land is now in the custody of the revenue department.

The department hoisted the national flag on Independence Day and allowed a one-day Ganesha festival celebration on the grounds and is now all set to hoist the tricolour again on the occasion of Republic Day.

The statement, released by the revenue minister, stated that the administration will organise national flag unfurling ceremony as per the protocol on January 26.

The statement added that only government officials will unfurl the flag.

“It is celebrated with great pomp and show every year. This year marks the 74th Republic Day of India. We will celebrate it in the Idgah Maidan of Chamarajpet with all the security arrangements," the statement said.