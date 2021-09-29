Rabies vaccines given to 79,000 stray dogs this year: BBMP

The BBMP has vaccinated more than 79,000 stray dogs in its 104 wards this year under the rabies vaccination drive, officials said on Tuesday.

BBMP officials, animal welfare activists, NGO representatives and Rotarians discussed steps needed to make Bengaluru rabies-free at the ‘Humane co-existence with stray dogs and rabies awareness’ programme organised by the Rotary Club of Bangalore in association with the BBMP and Mission Rabies.

Manjunath Shindhe, Joint Director of the BBMP’s Animal Husbandry wing, said: “To comply with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Animal Health Organisation’s goal to eradicate rabies by the year 2030, the BBMP aims to vaccinate more than 1 lakh stray dogs by the end of the year, which is around 50% of the total stray population.”

Rotary Club of Bangalore announced various initiatives to protect and adopt dogs, defeating rabies and creation of action groups in wards. It will also extend logistic support to the BBMP and raise awareness about rabies.

In association with RV Institutions, the Rotary Club also gave a commitment letter to the BBMP to donate two animal ambulances. M K Panduranga Setty, Chancellor of RV University and a member of the Rotary Club of Bangalore, said: “RV Institutions will join hands with Rotary to eradicate rabies.”

D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Health and Animal Husbandry, BBMP, said that while surveillance had increased, awareness about rabies was still lacking. There are a lot of misconceptions and fears among average citizens about rabies, he said.

A flier containing information about the rabies helpline, first aid after a dog bite and humane treatment of dogs was also launched during the event.