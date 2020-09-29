Raghavendra Bank: Karnataka HC asks RBI to consider relaxing cash withdrawal limit

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider relaxing the cash withdrawal limit for depositors of the crisis-hit Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank.

The court is hearing PIL petitions pertaining to the Basavanagudi-headquartered bank. The RBI initially limited the cash withdrawal per depositor to Rs 25,000 but later enhanced it to Rs 1 lakh. One of the petitioners submitted to the court that Rs 235 crore is currently available with the bank and appealed for relaxing the withdrawal limit.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka observed that the issue is best left to the RBI. It said that the RBI was a body of experts which had taken the decision to issue moratorium in the public interest.

“As far as (the) decision on the amount of moratorium is concerned, it should be best left to the RBI, and the court should not interfere.

However, the order dated July 10, 2020, is subject to review. The RBI is bound to consider the representation by the petitioner while considering the representation made by other investors,” the bench said.

Meanwhile, the administrator of the bank stated that an interim forensic audit report was expected in the second week of October.