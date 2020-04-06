Ragpickers get cooking ingredients from NGO

NGO Hasiru Dala has come out to rescue ragpickers, whose fragile existence on the social fringes has crumbled in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The charity is identifying ragpickers who eke out a living by picking recyclable trash. “It is a struggle for them even during normal times. We knew that the lockdown was going to hurt them and began identifying them from March 23. We are providing them with groceries,” said Nalini Shekhar from Hasiru Dala.

Several years of helping the ragpickers has made it possible for the NGO to identify the beneficiaries. “Besides 25 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg sugar, half a kg groundnut, we are also providing vegetable oil, salt and spices,” Nalini said, adding that several donors, including ‘With Bengaluru’, have joined the effort.

She said help has been extended to 3,500 and preparations have been made to help a further 5,000. “We are also creating awareness on preventing the spread of coronavirus (infection) by talking about social distancing, personal cleanliness and hygiene,” she added.