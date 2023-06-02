Railway chief engineers will probe damage to SMVT station: MP P C Mohan

A committee of railway chief engineers will investigate the reasons for the damage caused by torrential rains and gusty winds to SMVT Bengaluru, India's first air-conditioned train station.

The committee will submit its report in a week. Further action will be taken based on the report findings, said Bangalore Central MP, P C Mohan, who visited the station on Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, gusty winds blew away a portion of the ceiling of the main facade of the railway station located in eastern Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli area.

Also Read | Modi govt increased railways budget for North-east, helped expedite projects: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The rains caused the ceiling to leak, sending passengers scurrying for cover. A subway that links all seven platforms was also flooded, and railway authorities had to use a pump to drain the water out. The platforms' granite flooring also became slippery.

Mohan said: "We checked the condition of the subway. A committee of chief engineers from the railways will investigate what caused the damage and submit a report within a week."

He disagreed that the railways prioritised aesthetics over durability and safety. "As part of station modernisation, we are providing more facilities, toilets, seats, escalators, etc. These are necessities, not a luxury," he told DH.