Railway chief engineers will probe damage to SMVT station: MP P C Mohan

Engineers will probe damage to SMVT station: P C Mohan

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 02 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 03:52 ist
MP P C Mohan and Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh at the SMVT Bengaluru railway on Thursday. Credit: Special Arrangement

A committee of railway chief engineers will investigate the reasons for the damage caused by torrential rains and gusty winds to SMVT Bengaluru, India's first air-conditioned train station. 

The committee will submit its report in a week. Further action will be taken based on the report findings, said Bangalore Central MP, P C Mohan, who visited the station on Thursday. 

On Tuesday afternoon, gusty winds blew away a portion of the ceiling of the main facade of the railway station located in eastern Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli area. 

Also Read | Modi govt increased railways budget for North-east, helped expedite projects: Ashwini Vaishnaw

 

The rains caused the ceiling to leak, sending passengers scurrying for cover. A subway that links all seven platforms was also flooded, and railway authorities had to use a pump to drain the water out. The platforms' granite flooring also became slippery. 

Mohan said: "We checked the condition of the subway. A committee of chief engineers from the railways will investigate what caused the damage and submit a report within a week." 

He disagreed that the railways prioritised aesthetics over durability and safety. "As part of station modernisation, we are providing more facilities, toilets, seats, escalators, etc. These are necessities, not a luxury," he told DH. 

Bengaluru
Railways
P C Mohan

