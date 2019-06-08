Rain leaves Bescom in loss

Hour-long thundershowers, coupled with gusty winds at a speed of over 40 km per hour, inflicted severe damage to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) on late Thursday night.

With a record number of trees being uprooted and branches falling on the transmission lines, several areas in Central, South and Western Bengaluru were left in darkness for prolonged hours.

While the damage was uniform in almost all areas of Bengaluru, the intensity was severe in South and Western parts of the city, according to the details furnished by Bescom engineers.

Of 95 plus electric poles that were uprooted across the city, the Western Circle alone witnessed the collapse of 88 poles.

“The highest number of poles have fallen in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Pattanagere, BEML 3rd Stage, Kenchanahalli and adjoining areas. Similarly, in areas like Girinagar, Avalahalli, Nagendra Block and Muneshwara Block, a total of 10 poles were broken. In Kengeri, Mylasandra and Krishna Garden about 11 poles were broken,” an engineer told DH.

A detailed assessment of the damage to Bescom property by the engineers revealed that on Thursday alone as many as 1,247 trees and branches have fallen and 786 electric poles were broken.

“We had replaced about 700 poles and still about 60 poles yet to be replaced,” an executive engineer said.