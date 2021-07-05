Rain pounds Bengaluru, flooding some areas in the north

Heavy rain pounded Bengaluru late on Sunday evening, bringing the much-needed relief from the hot and humid conditions.

Overcast conditions all through the day intensified into rain and thunderstorm towards the evening, with the downpour particularly heavier in parts of Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura and RR Nagar zones, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

The KSNDMC database showed that the Nagasandra area, off Tumakuru Road, received 81 millimetres of rain, while Varthur in Mahadevapura recorded 74.5 mm and Nagarabhavi 70.5 mm.

A source in the BBMP said there were complaints of waterlogging from Tumakuru Road near the Goraguntepalya flyover, while a few houses in Rajagopala Nagar, near Peenya, were flooded. A tree was uprooted in Malleswaram.