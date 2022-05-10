Rain reign continues, gusty surface wind keeps company

Many parts of the city received heavy rainfall accompanied by strong and gusty surface winds blowing westwards late on Monday evening, officials said.

While the sky remained cloudy towards late afternoon, it began to rain only around 8 pm in many parts of southern, southwestern, southeastern and central Bengaluru.

Kengeri, RR Nagar, Nayandahalli, Banashankari, Kumaraswamy Layout, Puttenahalli, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar, Chickpet, Cottonpet, Majestic, Gandhinagar, Ashoknagar, Shanthinagar, Wilson Garden, MG Road, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, and Madivala were some of the localities that received the downpour.

Underpasses flooded

Waterlogging was reported in several underpasses. The downpour affected the ongoing pothole-filling in Chickpet, Cottonpet and Majestic.

Traffic disruptions were reported during the evening rush hour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), whose three observatories in Bengaluru record rainfall once in 24 hours, said the city received 2 mm as of 8.30 am on Monday. The maximum temperature was two degrees lower than normal.

The IMD has forecast a partly/generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain over the next several days.