Rainbow halo around sun surprises Bengalureans

The people of Bengaluru were enthralled for a couple of hours on Monday noon by a "halo" that looked like a circular rainbow formed around the sun. The phenomenon which was later termed on social media as “Rainbow halo”, was visible in the morning sky from around 10:30 am and faded away by 12:30 pm in the afternoon.

In less than a few minutes since morning hours, the social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the rainbow ring with the hashtag #halosun. “I finished my online exam and checked my phone and there were pictures of the sun everywhere. I also rushed to the terrace to witness the halo myself and it was a very surprising sight” said Kaushik SR, a B Com student, from Uttarahalli.

Astronomy experts say that the phenomenon is not exactly a rare occurrence. “This is definitely not a regular occurrence that can be predicted, but it is also not rare like an eclipse”, said Pramod G Galagali, the Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city. He further explained, "There are thin, short clouds called cirrus clouds, 5-6 kilometres above the Earth's surface which have water crystals within them. When light falls on such clouds from a right angle, both reflection and refraction take place. This combined action will result in a rainbow-like halo around bright objects such as the sun or moon. He also added that this halo had also been observed in the night sky sometimes around the moon.

Dr Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) explained, "This phenomenon, known as a 22-degree halo, is not rare but it is uncommon. It is normally formed due to the light from the sun passing through ice crystals suspended in clouds in the upper troposphere. This is often at an altitude of between five to 10 km. Due to the optical properties of the ice crystals involved, no light is reflected towards the inside of the ring, leaving the sky noticeably darker than the sky around it. This is what makes the “ring” stand out. Because it is only visible at an angle of 22 degrees, it often is a localized phenomenon. It is likely that only people in Bengaluru saw it."

Citizens across the city shared their experiences with DH about witnessing the phenomenon. “The experience of seeing that halo around the sun was so surreal. Although it had faded a little by the time I caught a look, I am glad I did not completely miss it”, said Ananya NK, a writer from Yelahanka. “This was the first time I saw a rainbow in the form of a halo. The sky looked so beautiful” said Nisarga S, a stylist from Kathriguppe.

Even celebrities were not far behind in sharing the photos of the halo sun on their social media accounts. Sandalwood actor Nenapirali Prem tweeted “A proof that incredible things can be witnessed if you're happy and healthy in your life!” Bangalore Central MP, PC Mohan tweeted “Stunning SunHalo in Bengaluru” with several pictures of the sun.