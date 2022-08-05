Rains force open 103 manholes in Bengaluru

Excess flow of water in the underground drainage system and the resultant rise in pressure has forced open about 103 manholes across the city in the last eight to 10 days, turning thoroughfares into canals of sewage water and filth.

Bengaluru Traffic Police officials have not only identified these spots but are also working with the BWSSB officials to fix these manholes.

Speaking to DH, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said that these open manholes are potential death traps. “Newly constructed homes let water from their premises into the underground drains and this adds to the already existing pressure. We have been working with the BWSSB to fix this issue,” he said.

A traffic police officer in the central business district monitoring traffic said the potholes on roads have got bigger and deeper in the last few days. “There have been no accidents because of manholes, but they have slowed down traffic movement. Potholes too have always been a problem, but they cannot be fixed now because of continuous rains. The BBMP should have fixed these potholes on a priority basis before the monsoon,” he said.

Meanwhile, BWSSB officials have pressed into service about 200 jetting machines to drain out excess water and solid waste from manholes across the city. “Concretisation of drains and irregular de-silting of the shoulder drains have caused the excess water to flow into the underground drains and have forced open these manholes. Sanitary and other solid waste being flushed down toilets by households have clogged underground drains. When we clean, we get a lot of solid waste and sanitary waste is primary among them,” said a senior BWSSB official. He said the sanitary waste blocks drains.

“But there’s only so much that we can do. People have to stop throwing solid waste into drains,” he added.

‘Don’t open manholes’

BWSSB chairman N Jayaram said there are at least one or two sewage cleaning machines in every ward to ensure that any complaint from that particular ward is immediately attended to. “Sometimes, there are more machines so that we can clean two or three manholes simultaneously. Whenever it rains, the workers and sometimes the locals open manholes and rainwater flows in. This has to be stopped. Rainwater is supposed to flow into open storm-water drains and not into manholes,” Jayaram told DH.

However, a chief engineer with the BWSSB, pointed out that underground drains are designed only to hold a certain amount of water, anything in excess will spill out through the manhole. “Most homes do not install rainwater harvesting systems to tap into rainwater and reuse it, instead they connect the pipes carrying rainwater from their homes directly to underground drains which adds to the water pressure,” said the engineer.

“We have also repeatedly pointed out to the BBMP to not close the tertiary drainage system in residential areas. It helps drain the excess water. Water from these drains flow onto the roads and we find many residents opening up the manholes to prevent water from entering their homes. This adds to the water pressure in underground drains”.