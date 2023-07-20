Rajeev Gowda to be part of BBMP restructuring committee

Rajeev Gowda to be part of the BBMP Restructuring committee

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2023, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 03:18 ist
BBMP building. Credit: DH Photo

The state government has broadened the scope of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) restructuring committee and has tasked it with the responsibility of preparing a report on how Bengaluru can be developed into an international city. 

According to an order passed by the government, former Rajya Sabha Member Rajeev Gowda will also be a part of the committee along with BS Patil, former chief secretary; Siddaiah, former commissioner of BDA and BBMP; and V Ravichandar, a former member of the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF).

Brand Bengaluru 

The committee will suggest the administrative changes that need to be made to develop Bengaluru into a brand. They will also ensure that measures are put in place to ensure coordination between various parastatal bodies.

The order also tasked the committee to study the city’s infrastructure and provide a report on how Bengaluru can be converted into a sustainable and resilient city.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

