Rajeev Gowda to be part of the BBMP Restructuring committee

The state government has broadened the scope of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) restructuring committee and has tasked it with the responsibility of preparing a report on how Bengaluru can be developed into an international city.

According to an order passed by the government, former Rajya Sabha Member Rajeev Gowda will also be a part of the committee along with BS Patil, former chief secretary; Siddaiah, former commissioner of BDA and BBMP; and V Ravichandar, a former member of the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF).

Brand Bengaluru

The committee will suggest the administrative changes that need to be made to develop Bengaluru into a brand. They will also ensure that measures are put in place to ensure coordination between various parastatal bodies.

The order also tasked the committee to study the city’s infrastructure and provide a report on how Bengaluru can be converted into a sustainable and resilient city.