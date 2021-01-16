Rajnath Singh meets Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, reviews preparations for Aero India 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the preparations for the biennial aerospace exposition, Aero India 2021, all set to come alive at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here from February 3 to 5. He was at an Apex Committee Meeting in the city.

The airshow will be the world’s first hybrid exhibition with the business element to be held both physically and in the virtual space.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised on the safe conduct of the event.

He said the hybrid model should become the template for the world to emulate till the concerns of the pandemic are addressed.

Those joining the airshow virtually can participate in seminars, interact with the exhibitors and representatives and hold B2B meetings, besides viewing displayed products.

To define the roles and responsibilities, a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the governments of India and Karnataka.

The theme of the event is “Runway to a Billion Opportunities” in keeping with the vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Secretary of the Department of Defence Production Raj Kumar were also part of the apex committee meeting.

To ensure social distancing, the total exhibition area count has been reduced to 15,000 people and Air Display Visual Area to 3,000 people. Facemasks will be mandatory, and brochures and literature will be predominantly in digital format. Entry of people with Covid-19 symptoms will be restricted.

“The state will comply with all Covid-19 protocol for the conduct of the show. Even the Kempegowda International Airport will facilitate the arrival of all guests in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for international passengers. The Karnataka government has spent Rs 30 crore to ensure necessary infrastructure is in place for the show.

"Karnataka has been a pioneer in aerospace. A quarter of India’s aircraft and spacecraft industry is based in Karnataka. I vow to provide the best support to host the show amid the pandemic,” Yediyurappa said.

Mobile app

The Defence Minister launched the Aero India-21 mobile app, a handy interactive interface for all issues related to the event. The app will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A total of 576 exhibitors and over 35 foreign delegates have registered for the event so far.