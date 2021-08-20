Ramaiah Group announces awards for 24 startups

The Ramaiah Group of Institutions has announced awards for 24 start-ups in the country.

Having created a cross-disciplinary start-up ecosystem called 'Ramaiah Evolute' on its city campus in March to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and academic excellence, the institute had called for applications for the award.

"We received many applications from start-ups across the country, covering a diverse range of domains, and the top quartile applications were extremely competitive," Muralikrishnan Gopalakrishnan, CEO, said on Thursday.

The evaluation process ended with the selection of 24 start-ups for the 'Star Start-up Awards'. The selected start-ups were approved by the Ramaiah Investment Committee which included M R Seetharam, Vice Chairman, Ramaiah Group of Institutions.

"The selection process was based on high technology and high innovation, where the product or process would bring about a strong, significant impact on society with perhaps a paradigm shift in the concept and functionality of the concerned segment... Our goal was to ensure that the selected start-ups covered at least six to seven different domains,” said Samartha Nagabhushanam, Advisor on Board.

The companies will receive the awards on August 23 and some of them will be a part of Ramaiah Evolute. Explaining the rationale behind the idea, Seetharam said actively nurturing innovative entrepreneurship was the best way to ensure a leap in India’s GDP and technological advancement. Ramaiah group chairman M R Jayaram congratulated the teams.