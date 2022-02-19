Rapido ban demand: Officials to meet taxi, auto drivers on Feb 21

The transport department will meet representatives of the taxi and autorickshaw drivers’ association on Monday to discuss their demand to ban bike taxi aggregators Rapido.

The meeting, to be chaired by Transport Minister B Sriramulu, will take up several issues surrounding the bike taxi aggregators. While the government has allowed the running of electric bikes as taxis, department officials have found fault with the use of petrol-powered vehicles for commercial purposes.

Over the last few days, more than 500 bike taxis have been seized by regional transport officers for violating the Motor Vehicles Act and individual drivers fined up to Rs 10,500.

Meanwhile, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers have complained that the operation of the bike taxis will hit their revenue.

Transport Commissioner N Shivakumar has invited representatives of drivers’ associations to air their grievances.

