Rare hybrid solar eclipse on April 20

Some parts of the world will witness a rare hybrid solar eclipse on Thursday.
During the hybrid solar eclipse, the moon moves in front of the sun to create what looks like a ring of fire. It will then completely block the sun, resulting in a total solar eclipse.
"This eclipse will be a combination of annular and total solar eclipse. In this method, the sun will be seen as a ring for a few seconds, and then it will disappear completely," says Dr Y C Kamala, physics professor and principal of National College, Basavanagudi.
The solar eclipse will begin at 10.04 am and reach its final phase at 11.30 am. The duration of the moon's complete eclipse of the sun is only a few seconds. This eclipse will not be visible in India. Visible in many parts of Australia. It will be visible in Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. The total eclipse will be visible in western Australia.
