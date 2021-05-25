Rashtrotthana Parishat converts its 5 schools into Covid isolation centres in Bengaluru

Catering to the growing need for a well-monitored health care facility, the Rashtrotthana Parishat has converted its school into Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in various parts of the city. Known for its work in the field of education, social service and literature, the Parishat has now set up five Covid isolation centres in various parts of the city providing free treatment, nutritious food and other facilities free of cost.

According to Na Dinesh Hegde, General Secretary of the Parishat, the isolation centres have been set up at Banashankari (Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra), Ramamurthy Nagar (Jaigopal Garodia Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra), Yelahanka (Mangala Vidyamandira), Hebbal (Vidyasagar Pre-School) and Kengeri (SBSSB Bande Matha) with a capacity of more than 400 beds. "About 350 beds are general beds, about 50 oxygenated beds and10 beds exclusively for kids are provided at these centres. A team of 36 well-trained medical professionals and more than 60 dedicated volunteers are working at these centres," he said.

The Parishat along with the RSS's Seva Bharati has set up these centres at a cost of Rs 85 lakh. "So far about 350 patients are being treated at these centres and as many as 200 have successfully recovered from the Covid infection. The centre at Bandematha near Kengeri Satellite Town is also a post-covid rehabilitation centre. Besides supplying oxygen to patients in our own centres, the Parishat has been attending to several distress calls and providing them with oxygen cylinders," a volunteer at the centre said.

"Kids and geriatric patients along with those diagnosed with comorbid conditions are given special care at the centre. Our team of pulmonologists and other specialists have been continuously monitoring their health. If the saturation level drops, they will be treated with care till they find a bed in the hospital. The cost of all radiological investigations are also taken care of by the Parishat," Hegde added.

Patients are also provided with a wide variety of books, seamless internet connectivity, indoor games, yoga sessions, spiritual sessions and meditations are organised to ensure positivity among the patients at these centres. "Besides the round the clock treatment, we provide nutritious food including bread, milk, vegetables, fruits, juice, soups, pulses, Ragi Mudde and immune boosters such as kashaya, chyawanprash and turmeric mixed milk."

Any person who tested positive for Covid-19 can reach out to these centres through the helpline. "Patients must provide Covid positive RT-PCR report along with oxygen saturation level and other basic information. The doctors will verify the report and respond to the patients in 30 minutes. Patients are tested for 14-days until they test negative and are fit to be discharged. Follow up assistance is also provided to the discharged patients by the specialist doctors," said another volunteer.