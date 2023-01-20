Rat poison plan misfires: Minor girl dies, cops hunt for auto driver

An underage girl, who had eloped with a 35-year-old auto driver, died after consuming rat poison to avoid being scolded by her family. The idea was given to her by her male friend.

Police have booked the auto driver, Naveen, of Siddapura, for kidnapping and abetting the suicide of PUC student Kumari (name changed). The girl was from Vibhutipura.

Naveen used to take Kumari’s mother, a domestic help, to her workplace in his auto. Later, Kumari joined a private firm as a computer operator and used to travel in Naveen’s auto. Both became close.

Kumari’s mother came to know about the relationship and made her quit the job.

On the night of January 12, Naveen reportedly picked up the girl from her house without her mother’s knowledge. The mother, after searching the neighbourhood, called Naveen and asked him to bring her daughter back. Naveen denied that she was with him.

The next day, when the mother threatened to file a police complaint, Naveen asked Kumari to return home but suggested that she take rat poison so that the family won’t scold her.

Kumari told her mother she had consumed poison as suggested by Naveen, but the mother took her to HAL police station to file a complaint. At the station, Kumari’s condition worsened and she was rushed to a private hospital and later to Bowring hospital.

She died around 3.45 am on Wednesday.

Her mother alleged that Naveen brainwashed Kumari and instigated her to consume poison.

A senior officer said Naveen was married and was staying with his wife and children. “We have taken up a case of kidnap and abetment to suicide and are making efforts to nab him,” he said.