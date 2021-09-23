Reach 6 metro line most challenging, says BMRCL MD

The Reach 6 metro line (Gottigere-Nagawara) was the most challenging project, with nine TBMs deployed to build the 13.76-km underground section, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said.

While the total length of tunnelling to be done is 21.246 km, the BMRCL has completed 3.84 km so far. He said several TBMs will achieve breakthroughs one after the other in the following months.

He could not provide a timeline for the other TBMs achieving the breakthroughs. Tunnelling work depends on geological conditions and about 60% of the 13.76-km section has rock formation of different types.

“On average, each TBM digs 3.5 to 4 metres of tunnel per day. However, the other day, a TBM encountered a boulder below the JM Plaza on Infantry Road (Shivajinagar to Rashtriya Military School). That rock is three times harder than granite and made it difficult for us to cut even half a metre for the entire day,” he said.

Kannada banners

After criticism over the absence of Kannada in a backdrop banner during the inauguration of the Mysuru Road-Kengeri metro line, BMRCL made sure that banners with Kannada were more visible than others.

Kannada banners greeted visitors at the entry point while flexes celebrated the breakthrough in the local language at the tunnel’s overburden. After the TBM emerged from the tunnel, workers displayed the Kannada flag along with the Tricolour.

Airport metro work from October

Parwez said work on the 37-km airport metro line will take off in October. “Piling work has already commenced on the Phase 2A line (Silk Board-KR Puram). We hope to conclude the tender process and begin work on the airport metro line by the end of October. We will provide metro connectivity to the airport by the end of December 2024,” he said.

The Karnataka High Court, he said, has settled matters related to felling and translocation of trees for all the Phase 2 projects. “Tree-related matters will not be a hurdle now."

He further said the BMRCL has managed to get a No Objection Certificate from the Government Flying School at Jakkur, where the proposal to construct the elevated line had led to a legal hurdle.

Watch latest videos by DH here: