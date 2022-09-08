Gadkari calls upon states to expedite land acquisition

Ready to take up more highway projects if states expedite land acquisition: Gadkari

The minister also stressed the need to bring different departments to end the culture of working in silos

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 15:40 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (Morth), Nitin Gadkari, called upon the states to expedite land acquisition to allow the completion of the highway projects stuck for years and sought the commitment of the state ministers to increase green vehicles.

He was speaking on Thursday after inaugurating 'Manthan', a two-day event organised here by Morth to bring together the ministers and officials from the state and Union governments, experts and entrepreneurs from private sectors.

"We have no ceiling in our annual plans. I request you to send proposals that are complete. Right now, we have a situation where projects are delayed for several years because of delay in the land acquisition process and lack of environmental clearance," he said.

Also Read | Road transport ministry to introduce fine for not wearing seat belt by rear occupants

The minister also stressed the need to bring different departments to end the culture of working in silos.

"We need to exchange information and knowledge to stop spending twice on the same projects. Our Amrut Sarovar scheme is an example. Earlier, different departments spent on constructing roads and lakes. We decided to work with the state and local governments to identify areas along the proposed highway path from where soil can be lifted to build a lake. In turn, we got soil for free to build roads," he said.

Addressing the transport ministers from different states taking part in the conference, he sought land for the Morth's logistics park hubs.

He also appealed to them to work for encouraging vehicles that do not rely on imported fuel. "There is a need to increase vehicles that run on green energy. Karnataka is one of the biggest manufacturers of ethanol. Efforts should be made to utilise more of it in transportation," he added.

Morth Secretary Giridhar Aramane said that the conference will focus on building self-reliance in road infrastructure by 2047. He said, "it can be achieved through technology upgradation, road safety and increasing cooperation between state and central government departments."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitin Gadkari
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Karnataka News
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Morth)
India News

What's Brewing

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 