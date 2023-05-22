Rebooted safe route initiative returns as schools set to reopen

With schools set to reopen after the summer break, Bengaluru is bracing for a familiar daily battle for road space at its notorious traffic choke points.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of children, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will restart the ‘Safe Route to School’ programme over the next month.

Speaking with DH, Special Commissioner (Traffic) M A Saleem said 1,051 schools have been surveyed for kick-starting the initiative.

“These are schools around which congestion problems have been reported," Saleem said. "Our officials have collected a few crucial parameters such as the number of students, the number of buses operating, and the availability of public transport around these schools.

We are chalking out school-specific action plans based on these details, he added.

The BTP survey said that of the 1,051 schools, 48 per cent do not have a bus stop in a 500-metre radius, making it difficult for children to use public transport. Also, 96 per cent of the schools have a single entry/exit point, resulting in bottlenecks.

When ‘Safe Route to School’ was launched in 2012, it was restricted to a few schools in the Central Business District.

Initially, the programme focused on ensuring that schools started before 8.30 am and closed by 3.30 pm and encouraged public transport. However, this time, the BTP has a broader action plan and is working closely with various civic agencies.

“We have already written to the BBMP to remove encroachments on footpaths near the schools to ensure that children can walk safely. We are also in talks with BMTC and school managements to promote the use of public transport and provide dedicated buses for schools,” Saleem said.

The action plan also recommends the installation of speed-breakers and signage boards.

However, the success of the project depends largely on the efficiency of the traffic personnel, Shashi Kumar from the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said.

“The cops should not harass schools in the name of this programme. Also, practical decisions should be taken after consultations with all the stakeholders. The programme will be successful only if the personnel are on the ground by 7 am to monitor traffic,” Kumar said. He added that it was impractical to direct schools to change their timings.

Many parents said lack of last-mile connectivity stopped them from encouraging children to use public transport. “Not every school is close to a bus stop or a metro station. Officials should first look at plugging these gaps,” said Apoorva J, mother of a 13-year-old girl.

“Going ahead, we will tag schools and officials together. These officials should ensure that they are around during the school opening and closing hours. We suggest that they be a part of the parent-teacher meetings to understand the safety concerns parents have,” Saleem said.