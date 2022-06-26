Record 220 cases pending with K-RERA resolved at National Lok Adalat

As many as 220 cases pending before the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) were adjudicated at the second National Lok Adalat here on Saturday, an official said. This is said to be a national record in the history of Lok Adalat.

The cases pertain to refund, compensation and amenities in various real-estate projects, most of them in Bengaluru. Daily hearings in the cases took place from April 6 to June 24.

The settlements reached at the Adalat are worth more than Rs 150 crore, according to Tabrez Shariff, co-ordinator of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

The National Lok Adalat was organised by K-RERA in association with the KSLSA and the Karnataka Real Estate Appellate Tribunal. It was inaugurated by High Court judge Justice B Veerappa and the tribunal’s chairman, Justice B Sreenivase Gowda.

K-RERA is an executive forum for home buyers. The Lok Adalat facilitates quick and effective resolution of cases heard by K-RERA, Shariff added.

The Lok Adalat is held every three months - in June, September, December and March. Saturday’s event was the second of its kind. The first was held in March where 183 cases were disposed of, Shariff said.

Litigants can give consent to participate in the next Lok Adalat session to get their cases resolved on a fast-track basis before the starting date of pre-conciliation, Shariff added.