Record fall in drunk driving cases in Bengaluru during new year revelry

A new approach to traffic policing led to just 95 cases of drunk driving being reported during New Year’s celebrations in Bengaluru. This year’s number is only one-sixth of what it was during the pre-Covid years.

Unlike in 2019 and 2020 — the last time the city celebrated the New Year on a full scale — traffic cops regulated vehicular movement rather than conducting drunk driving checks in MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar, the city’s party hubs. There were hardly any drunk driving checks on or near MG Road.

The shift in strategy, coupled with increased citizen awareness and availability of public transport, drastically reduced drunk driving numbers. There were also fewer accidents. M A Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said most revellers travelled by metro trains, BMTC buses or autos. Metro trains and BMTC buses were available until 2 am.

Drunk driving checks that the police launched around Christmas also helped. “Revellers got the message,” he told DH. The heavy police presence was also a deterrent.

An estimated 8,500 cops were deployed during the special night across the city.

A change in the SOP that authorised only traffic inspectors to do drunk driving checks also helped bring down the numbers, said M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). “It was the result of better enforcement and awareness,” he said. “We did random checks on thousands of vehicle drivers and found only a small percentage drunk.”

Kala Krishnaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), said checking drivers in the CBD was “very difficult” because of the high footfall.

Most of the 45 drunk cases reported in the east traffic division were from outer areas such as Whitefield, Madiwala and Hulimavu, she added. The 400 traffic cops deployed in the CBD focused more on regulating vehicular movement, she added.

In the west division, which covers the Pete areas and the western suburbs, only 35 of the 700 vehicle drivers who were checked were found drunk, said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West).

“Our focus was on traffic management. Numbers were not important,” he said. “We didn’t want to unnecessarily hassle the public.” With only inspectors authorised to do drunk driving checks, drivers were stopped at fewer places, he added.

Over the years

* 500 drunk driving cases in Bengaluru in 2020; 667 in 2019. Outdoor celebrations were prohibited/scaled down in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid

*Of the 95 cases this year, 45 were reported in the East, 35 in the West and 15 in the North traffic division

*Only traffic police inspectors were authorised to check drivers. This meant vehicles were stopped in fewer places

*Over 26,000 drunk driving cases were registered in 2022 as against 40,602 in 2019. The number was in the low thousands during Covid years

