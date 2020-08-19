Record phone calls during Bengaluru riots

Record phone calls during Bengaluru riots

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2020, 01:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 01:55 ist
DH file photo

DJ Halli and KG Halli reported more than double the number of average daily phone calls on August 11, during the city’s worst riots in two decades. 

A senior police officer who’s supervising the investigation into the riots said more than 30,000 calls had been tracked so far. Although some reports suggested that over 40,000 calls were made that day, the overall numbers may increase as the police are yet to get details from telecom service providers and mobile towers, the officer added. On average, the two areas report 18,000-20,000 phone calls per day. 

Investigators believe that record numbers of phone calls were made to mobilise people in protest against an offensive Facebook post. “Based on the technical evidence, we have already detained many people for rioting. More arrests are likely,” a senior police officer said. 

