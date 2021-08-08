Recovered Delta Plus patient untraceable, declares BBMP

A 29-year-old man found with the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant has switched off his mobile phone and remains untraceable. The BBMP has sought police help to trace him.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also left with the arduous task of tracing his seven primary contacts and 14 secondary contacts to know his whereabouts after discharge. That the case is three weeks old has only added to the complication.

“His phone’s last location was Magadi Road, but he gave his address as Uttarahalli,” BBMP’s Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli Zone, M Ramakrishna told DH. “Areas around Magadi Road can come under the West Zone, RR Nagar and Dasarahalli. We are awaiting the police report. Once we know his location, we will transfer his case to the respective zone.”

Eta variant patient

Meanwhile, the now-recovered Eta variant patient from the state hails from Moodabidri town near Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district. The 40-year-old man was accompanied by a 32-year-old traveller from Kerala’s Kasaragod when he arrived from Qatar at the Mangaluru International Airport on March 4.

After more than five months, district officials said he had 152 primary contacts, all of whom flew with him in the airplane and are considered contacts. All of them have turned out to be Covid negative, including his three family members.

“He wasn’t hospitalised because he was asymptomatic,” Dr Jagadeesh, district surveillance officer, Dakshina Kannada, told DH. “The only way the Eta variant could be detected in his sample was because we are required to send samples from international airports for genomic sequencing.”

Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the state genomic committee, said the logistics of sample collection, transport, quality check, sequencing, bioinformatic analysis and library stacking take nearly a month.

“Efforts have been made to reduce it to three-five days or maximum seven days so that we can be ahead of the virus in terms of mutation.”

A pilot project to sequence around 1,000 samples to streamline SOPs (standard operating procedures) has already started and a dashboard for the same has been created.

Dr V Ravi, state nodal officer for genomic confirmation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, had said the state runs 384 samples for sequencing in a batch. The results are therefore declared every 15 days or four weeks.

