Refreshment stations for traffic police

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 29 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 01:25 ist
The Embassy Group has set up four hydration stations to provide refreshments to traffic police personnel who are patrolling the streets to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown. 

In a press release, the group said the hydration stations had been set up at Embassy Manyata Business Park, Embassy TechVillage, Embassy Icon and Embassy Paragon, and had drinking water units, refreshments stalls and toilets. 

The group has also donated hand sanitisers, disposable masks and nutritional snacks to the traffic police. These items — sourced from vendors vetted by the traffic police — are being distributed daily to 3,800 officers from 44 traffic police stations, the release added. 

