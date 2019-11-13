Released from jail 10 days ago, youth hacked to death

A 22-year-old man who came out on bail just 10 days ago was hacked to death in southern Bengaluru on Tuesday night. Police have detained three of his friends for questioning. A fourth suspect is absconding.

Sudarshan was part of a gang that allegedly carried out robberies, thefts and dacoities. Several cases were registered against him at Girinagar and Hanumanthanagar police stations, and he was arrested in 2017. He secured bail about 10 days ago.

But Sudarshan held a grudge against his associates. He thought they didn’t help him financially to get bail. Soon after his release, he got close to a girl known to a fellow gang member.

Four members of the gang called Sudarshan to PP Layout near Uttarahalli for talks on Wednesday morning. He showed up along with two of his friends. A fight ensued, and Sudarshan was hacked to death.

Police found a knife next to Sudarshan’s body. A preliminary investigation showed that financial reasons were behind the murder. “We have detained three people and are questioning them,” said Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).