Remdesivir: Inspector suspended for beating up doctor, demanding Rs 5.5 lakh

Sanjaynagar police inspector Kathyayini Alva and two constables have been suspended for beating up a doctor while interrogating him in a case of illegally selling Remdesivir.

Dr Nagaraj, a doctor at a private hospital, shared a video against Alva and other police officers. He said he had been called for an inquiry on May 15 in a case related to the black marketeering of Remdesivir and was released only after two days.

The doctor complained against Alva and other cops, who he alleged had threatened him and beat him up during the interrogation. He also accused them of demanding Rs 5.5 lakh to relieve him from the case. He clarified that he did not play a part in illegally selling Remdesivir. Sources in the police said Alva allegedly summoned the doctor on the pretext of questioning him about the illegal sale of Remdesivir and demanded that he pay the money to the family of a Covid patient who died during treatment. The patient was personally known to Alva.

Based on Dr Nagaraj’s complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Dharmendra Kumar Meena instructed the JC Nagar sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police, Reevana Suvarna, to hold an inquiry and file a report.

After perusing the report, the DCP forwarded it to police commissioner Kamal Pant who issued the suspension order. Pant told DH that the trio was suspended for assaulting the doctor.

On May 12, Sanjaynagar police nabbed the doctor of a private hospital and a housekeeping manager. Based on the information collected from them, police arrested three others working in different hospitals on May 14.

Following the arrests, police also issued notices to a few doctors and staff working on other hospitals suspecting their involvement in the racket.