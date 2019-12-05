Remote testing the latest trend in campus recruitment

Ongoing placements at engineering colleges in the state have become more flexible and technology-oriented with the advent of “auto proctored” mode of testing students’ knowledge.

The auto proctored method of campus placement, termed “remote testing”, is a method where no company representative is physically present at the college to conduct the test. Instead, the student will be provided a link through which he or she can sit at any location and take the test.

Students taking the online test using the auto proctored method must be extra cautious as they will be governed by strict rules. “They will be watched through a webcam and if the candidate makes a suspicious move, he/she will receive a warning and later the page will be blocked,” said Prof Guruvenkatesh, placement and training officer at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering Bengaluru.

According to information available from placement officers at several engineering colleges, auto proctored mode of tests have become a trend this year and this is mainly to prevent unethical activities while attempting the test.

“Around 5-6 companies have preferred remote testing at our university this year. This is cost-effective for students, companies and even for the institutions. Companies send a link and the time schedule to the student to take the test and submit it online,” said Prof K S Sridhar, director placements and training, at PES University, Bengaluru.

Prof B M Rajaprakash, training and placement officer at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) Bengaluru said, “Basically, this mode of the test is conducted using artificial intelligence and in future, this will dominate the recruitment industry. Many companies at our campus this year opted for this method.”

Students who used the proctored-based test also felt comfortable. “The presence of recruiter would definitely make us uneasy. But in the auto proctored mode, it was comfortable. I took the test sitting at home,” said a student of UVCE.

What is auto proctored test?

Auto proctored test is basically a digital form of examination used to assess candidates who are allowed to take the test sitting at place of his/her choice. There will be no room for fraud as the recruiter will be watching the candidate through a web camera. Proctor connects computers and a webcam to the recruiters' website while the exam is being conducted. The proctor will intervene when he notices anything unusual like in a real classroom setting. Eligible candidates need to book the exam in advance to see if there is a proctor available to invigilate them at the company.