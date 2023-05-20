Renowned ophthalmologist Dr Bhujang Shetty passes away

Renowned opthalmologist and chairman of Narayana Nethralaya Dr Katkeri Bhujang Shetty (69) died of a heart attack on Friday night.
Dr Shetty developed chest pain at home and had suffered a heart attack after returning from work. His family admitted him to a private hospital in Yeshwantpur, where he passed away later on Friday night.
Dr Shetty completed his MBBS degree in 1978 from the Bangalore Medical College. Four years later, he completed his residency program in the Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, Bangalore Medical College.
He launched his practice as an opthalmologist in a small clinic that later transformed into the super speciality eye hospital that Narayana Nethralaya is today.
Dr Shetty's eyes have been donated.
The public will be able to pay their respects at the Narayana Nethralaya Hospital in Rajajinagar from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday.
