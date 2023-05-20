Renowned ophthalmologist Dr Bhujang Shetty passes away

Renowned ophthalmologist Dr Bhujang Shetty passes away

Dr Shetty's eyes have been donated

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2023, 00:55 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 17:38 ist

Renowned opthalmologist and chairman of Narayana Nethralaya Dr Katkeri Bhujang Shetty (69) died of a heart attack on Friday night. 

Dr Shetty developed chest pain at home and had suffered a heart attack after returning from work. His family admitted him to a private hospital in Yeshwantpur, where he passed away later on Friday night. 

Dr Shetty completed his MBBS degree in 1978 from the Bangalore Medical College. Four years later, he completed his residency program in the Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, Bangalore Medical College.

He launched his practice as an opthalmologist in a small clinic that later transformed into the super speciality eye hospital that Narayana Nethralaya is today.

Dr Shetty's eyes have been donated. 

The public will be able to pay their respects at the Narayana Nethralaya Hospital in Rajajinagar from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

 