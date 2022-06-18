Rescue teams search for man who fell into drain in Friday's downpour in Bengaluru

A civil engineer from Shivamogga was washed away in swirling rain waters in Gayathri layout of Basavanapura ward in K R Puram late Friday night after a heavy downpour. He was one among a group of youths who were trying to stop a bike from being washed away around 11.45 pm.
NDRF and BBMP personnel have launched a search operation to find the body.
