B'luru rains: Search on for man who fell into drain

Rescue teams search for man who fell into drain in Friday's downpour in Bengaluru

NDRF and BBMP personnel have launched a search operation to find the body

DHNS,
  • Jun 18 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 12:20 ist
Credit: DH Photos by B K Janardhan

A civil engineer from Shivamogga was washed away in swirling rain waters in Gayathri layout of Basavanapura ward in K R Puram late Friday night after a heavy downpour. He was one among a group of youths who were trying to stop a bike from being washed away around 11.45 pm.

