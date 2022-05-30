Research scholars' association calls for BU bandh

Research scholars' association calls for Bangalore University bandh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2022, 00:09 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 01:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Bangalore University Postgraduate and Research Scholars' Association has called for a bandh at the institution on Monday. 

The call is in protest against a police complaint filed by Finance Officer (in-charge) Jayalakshmi R against two research scholars. 

The protest will begin at 10 am in front of the university's administrative block and over 2,000 students will take part, the association said. 

"We will not call off the protest until the police complaint filed against students is withdrawn," said Lokesh Ram, a research scholar. 

Students said they would also boycott classes on Monday. 

